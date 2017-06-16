Groups to host political activism workshop

Indivisible North Fork and Together We Will Long Island will give a presentation on the workings of local government and how to participate in the election process from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 19, at Riverhead Free Library. Doors open at 6.

The discussion will focus on “the structure and importance of the local election process and how to support local elections,” according to a press release.

Indivisible North Fork is a grassroots organization whose aim is to increase “civic participation in community issues while modeling the values of inclusion, respect and fairness.” Together We Will Long Island is a network of “everyday activists, united in a sustained commitment to secure equity and social justice for all … through action, education and advocacy.”

For information or to RSVP, email [email protected]

Editor’s note: The announcement that appeared in the June 15 News-Review included the incorrect location of the event.

