George J. Goettelmann of Riverhead died June 15 at his home. He was 97.

The son of George and Julia Goettelmann, he was born Dec. 22, 1919, in New York City. He attended Jamaica High School and Pratt Institute.

Mr. Goettelmann served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1945. He received a Distinguished Flying Cross award in 1945.

He worked as an insurance broker for AE Goettelmann & Company and served on the board of directors for State Bank N.Y.

He was a past member of of the Knights of Columbus, past member and president of the Strathmore Country Club and a member of New York State Movers and Warehouseman’s Association.

Family members said he enjoyed golf, gardening and home renovations.

Predeceased by his wife, Harriet, in 1984 and his sister, Julia, Mr. Goettelmann is survived by his wife, Anna Marie of Riverhead; children Georgette Hespos of Wading River, Laurence, of Glen Cove, George, of Palm Gardens, Fla., Ellen Palmedo of Remsenburg and Robert, of Sea Cliff; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, June 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at McLaughin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may me made to Northport VA Hospital.

Comments

comments