Hulling Night tradition opens Mattituck Lions Strawberry Festival

Hundreds of community volunteers kept up with an annual tradition Thursday evening kicking off the 63rd Mattituck Lions Strawberry Festival with hulling night. The event sees local residents donate their time to prepare the berries sold at the festival.Â

Afterward many of them enjoy the rides and festival food offerings.

“It’s a tradition on the North Fork starting the whole tourist season,” said Lions promotions chairman Phil Centonze. “Most of all of course this is all for charity. We raise money and are able to help a lot of people through the hard work of all the Mattituck Lions.”

The festival continues from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks are planned for both Friday and Saturday nights. At Â 3 p.m. Saturday a newÂ Strawberry Festival Queen will be crowned.

Check out the festival website for more details.

