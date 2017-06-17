Police: Riverhead man faces weapons charges following shotgun incident

A Riverhead man was arrested on weapons charges late Friday night following reports that he had been brandishing a shotgun while driving a quad on East Main Street, town police said in a press release.

Paul T. Jackson, 47, had fled the scene near the Riverhead Elks Lodge before police arrived, but he was later located near his home on Fanning Street. He refused to drop the weapon or stop when police attempted to question him, according to the release.

Mr. Jackson was arrested after he ran inside his home, where the weapon was recovered. New York State Police assisted Riverhead in getting Mr. Jackson to surrender, police said. The quad was impounded.

He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and numerous other charges, according to police.

