Latest solar project planned for Riverhead golf course

Another solar application has been submitted to the Riverhead Town Planning Board. This time, it’s for a golf course.

Long Island National Golf Club has proposed to install solar panels at its property on Northville Turnpike to offset electrical costs, according to town planning aide Greg Bergman.

Mr. Bergman said the project will reduce the golf course’s fossil fuel dependency. Solar panels are planned for an area that’s about 22,000-square-feet of open space and is not part of the active golf course, he added.

The proposal calls for surrounding the solar array with a six-foot chain link fence, but an eight-foot fence has been recommended to match other solar facilities in the area, said Planning Board president Stan Carey.

Mr. Bergman said only two trees will have to be removed and town planners have recommended that they be relocated.

A public hearing to discuss the solar project is scheduled for July 6.

[email protected]

Comments

comments