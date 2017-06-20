New Hyde Park man pleads guilty to sexual abuse following incident at Splish Splash

A 31-year-old New Hyde Park man accused of making inappropriate contact with a minor in the wave pool at Splish Splash last year has pleaded guilty.

Kashmir Singh was fined $500 and sentenced to six-years’ probation after pleading guilty in Riverhead Town Justice Court Monday to one count of second-degree sexual abuse. The incident occurred on July 17, 2016 inside the Kahuna Bay Wave Pool, police said at the time. The victim was under the age of 14, according to police.

Second-degree sexual abuse is a misdemeanor. Mr. Singh had faced up to a year in jail and possible deportation.

Comments

comments