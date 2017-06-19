Dennis Joseph Gleeson of Kings Park, passed away suddenly June 14 at his home. He was 51.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was raised and lived in Ridgewood, N.J. and later moved to Kings Park.

Dennis graduated from Saint Joseph High School in Montvale, N.J. where he was a member of the wrestling team, earning the Most Improved Player for the 1983-84 varsity campaign. He attended Bergen Community College where he received an associate degree in hotel and restaurant management.

Dennis possessed strength, perseverance and an ability to overcome incredible odds and physical challenges. With his courage, he led us to believe that each day is a blessing and an opportunity to create lasting memories.

Dennis was a devoted and lifelong Yankees fan and an avid reader who was never without a book, magazine or a newspaper. He would enter many online contests and sweepstakes, often winning many unique prizes that he would always share with his nieces and nephews.

Dennis was predeceased by his father, Joseph Gleeson and his mother, Margaret Gleeson. He is survived by his brother, Kevin (Kathy) Gleeson of Marietta, Ga. and sister, Tara (Craig) Mulvaney of Manasquan, N.J. He is also survived by his loving nephews and nieces, Jake and Kayleigh Gleeson and Natalie and Ryan Mulvaney.

Dennis will always be remembered for his big heart, sparkling smile, infectious laugh and his loving and kind soul.

A celebration of his life and funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday June 22, at at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold.

Please consider sending a donation in Dennis’ name to Kings Park Fire Department, 2 East Main Street, Kings Park, NY 11754.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.

