Albert Robert Summerville, a longtime resident of Riverhead, passed away peacefully June 16, 2017, while in hospice care. He was 88.

Albert is survived by his wife of 45 years, Alice Summerville; his son Albert Robert Summerville Jr. and daughter-in-law, Debbie; his daughter, Barbara Jean Summerville and her husband, James Leahy and his stepdaughter, Susan Bruchhagen. His grandchildren, Ross, Jessica and Kyle Milligan and Noah Summerville also survive him as does his sister-in-law, Ruth Nelson. He is predeceased by his siblings, Shirley West and Christopher Summerville. Albert was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.

Albie was born in Riverdale on April 4, 1929. His parents were Christopher and Mary (Watrous) Summerville. He served on the Riverhead police force for 35 years and retired as a detective. He also served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the First Congregational Church of Riverhead. Interment with military honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

