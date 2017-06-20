Former Riverhead resident Catherine Elliott Jones, 95, of Port Washington died June 18.

She was the beloved wife of Robert; cherished mother of RonnyLynn, Carol (Terry), Scott (Terri), Vanessa, and Towney (Diane); adored grandmother of Enza, Bobby, Kelly, Keith, Kira, Lisa, Lisha, Lindsey, Jessica, Jeffrey and Teagan; great-grandmother of Cailin, Ezra, Luke, Kyle, Leighanna, Michael, Jacob, Nicholas, Sara, Holly, MaciRae, Elijah, Branden, Sara, Luca, Reed, Race, Carmine, Camille, Alexis and Justin; and sister of Jimmy, George, Loretta, Mary, Betty, Louise, Ray, and Eugene.

Catherine was an amazing and nurturing woman to all her family members and friends.

She enjoyed an active lifestyle and participated in tennis and skiing. She was an award winning Senior Olympics enthusiast, taking her love of skiing to a level that made her family proud. Catherine loved to travel around the world alongside her husband, Bob, creating many happy memories. Catherine also took pleasure in crossword puzzles and water aerobics.

She worked at Macy’s in the order clerking department on the 13th floor. During World War II, she worked as a rivoter at Grumman Aircraft Company in Port Washington. Later she worked at Quaker Oats Company helping manufacture bombs for the war effort in Nebraska, where her husband Bob was stationed in the Army Air Corps. In later years, Catherine was a secretary for her husband’s building business.

Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.

