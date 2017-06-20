Albert A. Brisotti III of Ridge died June 18, 2017. Diane, his wife of almost 50 years, predeceased him in 2014.

Albert was an extraordinary father and grandfather to his sons and grandchildren as well as a wonderful big brother and mentor to his four brothers. He was a fine athlete, a championship lacrosse player at C. W. Post, a CPA, and a 49-year singing member of the Huntington Men’s Chorus. In addition he was a former member of the choir at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, and a current member of the choir at St John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. He volunteered his services in many ways, such as secretary to the board of Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Albert is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Keith and Patty of Wildwood, Mo. and Glenn and Angela of Mattituck and his grandchildren, Emily, Kaitlyn and Christian.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 21, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, Father William Brisotti officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to Peconic Bay Medical Center Foundation – Palliative Care or Autism Speaks would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

