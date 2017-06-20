Another Riverhead school board member resigns

Riverhead Board of Education vice president Amelia Lantz has decided to resign after serving serving for seven years, according to Tuesday’s updated school board agenda.

Ms. Lantz was first elected in 2010 and has two years remaining on her term. She didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

On Monday, school board member Ann Cotten-DeGrasse confirmed she’s stepping down after serving for a total of eight years, citing board member quarrels and violations in procedure.

It’s unclear if Ms. Lantz’s decision is related to Ms.Cotten-DeGrasse’s allegations. Both resignations are expected to go into effect following Tuesday’s school board meeting, the agenda states.

File photo: Amelia Lantz. (Credit: Barbaraellen Koch)

