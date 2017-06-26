Three Riverhead police officers appointed to full-time positions

The Riverhead Town Police Department will have three new members, effective June 25.

On Tuesday, the Town Board appointed Robert Sproston, Christie Smith and Christopher Pendzick as full-time officers. All had previously worked as part-time officers.

“These three officers paid their own way through the police academy,” Councilman John Dunleavy said. Usually, the town pays that cost.

“Now, they are coming back and we are hiring them as full-time police officers because we do need three new ones,” Mr. Dunleavy said.

The hirings will bring the department up to 86 members, according to Chief David Hegermiller. However, a retirement is expected in September, so that number will drop by one.

The Town Board on Tuesday also recognized Officer Tim Murphy, who has led the town police department in driving while intoxicated arrests for about 15 of his 18 years on the force, and has even led all officers in Suffolk County in DWI arrests several times.

“When the top DWI police officer in all of Suffolk County comes from the little town of Riverhead, you know we have something special,” Supervisor Sean Walter said.

Mr. Murphy and the Riverhead Community Awareness Program recently received the Mothers Against Drunk Driving New York Metro Area Law Enforcement Recognition Awards for DWI enforcement and education.

Photo: Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller swears in new officers (from left) Christopher Pendzick, Robert Sproston and Christie Smith during Tuesday’s Town Board meeting. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

