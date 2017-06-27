Robert W. Madigan of Riverhead died June 24 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 74.

He was born March 13, 1943, and in 1996, married Marie Schaefer in Riverhead.

Mr. Madigan worked as a carpenter in New York City.

Family members said he enjoyed boating and camping.

Predeceased by his daughter, Laura Lebo, Mr. Madigan is survived by his wife, of Riverhead; his son, Robert; stepchildren, Annmarie Lennon of Flanders, Penelope Hensley of South Carolina, Edward Wegley of Flanders and Thomas Wegley of Riverhead; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, June 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation will be private.

