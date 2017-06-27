Former Jamesport resident Gale M. Suden of Riverhead died suddenly June 24, 2017. She was 57.

She was born in New York City Jan. 1, 1960, to Margaret and Ronald Suden Sr. She attended Riverhead Schools and graduated from high school in Fulton County, N.Y. in 1976. She had been a title examiner at the County Center in Riverhead.

Gale enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts; especially oil painting. She was also very fond of cats.

Predeceased by her father, she is survived by her mother, Margaret Kelleher of Riverhead; siblings, Ronald Suden Jr. of Jamesport, Debra Beni of Aquebogue, Lauren Catalano of Punta Gorda, Fla. and Melody Suden of Riverhead and a niece, Krystyna Beni of Florida. She was also predeceased by her sister Catherine Suden in 2011.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, June 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:45 a.m. Friday, June 30, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, Father Larry Duncklee officiating. Gale will be cremated following the Mass.

This is a paid notice.

