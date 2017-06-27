Byron E. Canaris of Mattituck died on June 14, 2017 at the age of 93.

He was born in Lesbos, Greece Dec. 6, 1923, to Anthony and Theodora Kanaris and had been a merchant marine officer for Stratos Shipping Company.

He built a home in Captain Kidd Estates 34 years ago and moved here permanently from Flushing, Queens 20 years ago.

Byron enjoyed gardening, fishing and playing cards.

Surviving are his wife Mary Canaris; daughter Elisabeth Archer of Norwich, N.Y.; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The Divine Liturgy was celebrated June 20 at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Constantine Makrinos officiated. Interment took place at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home assisted the family.

