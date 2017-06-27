Evelyn W. Raynor of Mattituck died suddenly June 21, 2017, at the age of 76.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, William F. Raynor; two daughters, Deborah Urianek of East Islip and Karen Bartosik of Blanchburg, N.J.; a twin brother, Frank Wruck of Southold; grandchildren, Peter and Martin Bartosik and a great-grandchild, Nina Bartosik. She was predeceased by her son, Gregory W. Raynor on Sept. 17, 1997.

The family received visitors June 23 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Religious services were held June 24 at the funeral home, officiated by the Rev. Ronald Wickey. Interment took place at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

Memorials in Evelyn’s name may be made to American Heart Association or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

This is a paid notice.

