Marion R. King of Southold died at her home June 19, 2017. She was 93.

She was born on Oct. 5, 1923, in Southold to George and Rose Smith and was a graduate of Southold High School.

Marion lived her entire life in Southold at the family residence on Main Road.

For many years, she operated Marion R. King Realty in Cutchogue.

Predeceased by her husband, John M. King Jr. on June 2, 2003, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Meryle King of Remsenburg; two grandchildren Ryan King and Sonya Brigham and four great-grandchildren Hayley, Cole, Quincy and Grady Brigham. She was predeceased by siblings Daniel Smith, G. Herbert Smith and William Smith all of Southold.

The family received friends on June 20 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold Religious services were held on June 21, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley. Interment took place at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Marion’s name may be made to East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.

