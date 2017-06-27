Edward J. “Buzzy” Truskolaski of Westhampton died June 22, 2017. He was 59.He was born Jan. 21, 1958, in Riverhead to Edward and Nellie Truskolaski and attended Riverhead Schools and Southampton College.

For past 34 years, Buzzy worked at the Suffolk County Water Authority in Hauppauge, most recently as a project manager.

Buzzy enjoyed the beach, gardening and photography.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Irene (née Bobryk); an aunt, Anna Horvitz and cousins, Dave and Heidi Horvitz of California.

Calling hours took place on June 26 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated June 27 at at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, officiated by Father Piotr Narkiewicz. Interment followed at St. Isidore R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments