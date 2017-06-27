Former Riverhead resident Fletcher E. Johnson, of Copiague, passed away on June 21, 2017. He was 63 years old.

He was born in Riverhead Jan. 12, 1954, to Charles N. Johnson and Harriet Booker. He worked as a security guard at Costco in Melville, NY.

Mr. Johnson was the dear brother of Theodore R. Johnson, Annie J. Graves, William H. Johnson, the late Albert V. Parker, the late Thomas E. Johnson, the late Charles M. Johnson, the late Lawrence A. Johnson and the late Sherwood L. Johnson; beloved nephew of Carol Joynes and Raymond Booker; adored uncle of Tanya Harris and a host of nieces and nephews; loving brother-in-law to Jennifer Johnson, Dorys Johnson and Leona Elder and cherished companion of Beverly Flowers.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, July 1, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a service will take place at 2 p.m. Cremation will be private.

Condolences may be left at Fletcher’s memorial page, at tuthillfh.com.

This is a paid notice.

