Joseph N. Vail of Riverhead passed away Friday, June 23. He was 69.Born in Greenport on Nov. 8, 1947, he spent his childhood in Mattituck and later Red Cedar Point in Hampton Bays.

Joe spent much of his life hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors with his family and friends. He graduated from Mercy High School and served in the U.S. Army for two years.

On May 4, 1968, he married Barbara, who was his loving wife of 49 years.

Joe spent his entire career in the family business of car sales. He started off at Vail Motors in Riverhead and worked alongside his grandfather, father and brothers.

Joe was known for his honesty, integrity and sense of humor; he loved a corny joke. He was a longtime and active member of the Lions Club, including a term as president.

Joe was an amazing brother, husband, father and Poppy.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara; children, Joseph and his wife, Allyson, and Rachel; grandchildren Aidan, Nate and Maggie; siblings Carl, Donna, Walter and Diana and beloved nieces and nephews.

Joe will be remembered for his loving heart, thoughtfulness and devotion to his family.

The family received visitors June 25 at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service took place June 26. Burial followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

