Nelson E. Dussault of Calverton died June 26 2017. He was 92.

He was born Dec. 9, 1924, in Fall River, Mass.

After graduating from high school, Nelson joined the U.S. Navy in 1942. He served on the USS Shangri-La aircraft carrier in the Pacific Theater during World War II and was called back to service during the Korean War, where he served on the USS Boxer aircraft carrier.

Nelson met Jean A. Johnson in 1948 when both were members of a ski club. They married in December 1950.

After completing his Navy service, Nelson worked at a milk distribution company as a milk man. In 1954, he accepted a job as the general manager at a small milk processing and distribution company, Gilmartin Dairy in Southampton. Nelson and Jean relocated to Bridgehampton where they raised their family of four daughters.

Nelson’s entire career was in the dairy business. He retired from Elmhurst Dairy in 1987 as sales-account manager for the more than 60 A&P Supermarkets on Long Island and New York City.

Nelson was president of the Bridgehampton Lions Club in the late 1950s and he taught a public speaking class for Dale Carnegie at the Riverhead High School adult eduction program.

Nelson was an avid skier; his last ski trip was to Sun Valley, Idaho, at the age of 86. He enjoyed playing poker with his friends at Foxwood Village and the Loyal Order of Moose, as well as dancing at the many Foxwood and Moose dances. Among his other interests were woodworking and reading. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Nelson was predeceased by his beloved wife, Jean, in January 2017 and daughter Susan in August 1979. He is survived by his three daughters Lynn C. McCarthy of Scarsdale, N.Y., Karen Dussault of Hampton Bays and Nancy Giordano of New City, N.Y.; son-in-law, Philip Giordano and three grandchildren, Dana, Jamie and Lisa Giordano.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, June 29, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donors choosing.

This is a paid notice.

