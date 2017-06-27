Daniel D. Romero of Riverhead died June 20 at his home. He was 43.

The son of Daniel Romero and Mary Hubbard, he was born May 4, 1974, in Riverhead.

Mr. Romero worked as a server for Odyssey Catering.

Mr. Romero is survived by his mother, Mary Hubbard of Riverhead; sisters, Marian Romero of Mastic and Debbie Hubbard of Riverhead; brother, John Hubbard of East Islip; children, Aaron Codding, Christian Romero, Adrian Romero, Ayden Romero and Dynasty Romero.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 28, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, where a service will follow at 11 a.m.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

