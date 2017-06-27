Former Riverhead resident Thirza N. Grodski of Florida died Dec. 14, 2016, in Florida. She was 67.

The daughter of Henry and Thirza (Hinkley) Okula, she was born March 23, 1949, in Port Jefferson. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1967.

Ms. Grodski worked as a telephone operator for New York Telephone and Bell South and also at Home Depot.

She was a member of the Riverhead Polish Independent Club Ladies Auxiliary.

Family members said she enjoyed baking and cake decorating.

Ms. Grodski is survived by her husband, Edward, of Florida; children, Brandon, of Florida, Arlene Curcio of Commack and Jennifer Stone of Florida; siblings, Albin Okula of Riverhead and Philip of Okula of Patchogue; and three grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church Cemetery in Riverhead.

