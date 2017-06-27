Sophie A. Schmidt of Riverhead died June 27 at the Peconic Bay Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility. She was 67.

The daughter of Louis and Doris (Sneed) Gatz, she was born Aug. 24, 1949, in Riverhead. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1967.

Ms. Schmidt served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1969.

She worked as the manager of the health and beauty department at Waldbaum’s in Westhampton Beach.

Family members said she enjoyed playing bingo, spending time with her grandchildren and was a Mets fan.

Predeceased by her daughter, Libby Brady in 2002, Ms. Schmidt is survived by her son, George, of Calverton; her sister, Mary Gatz of Riverhead; and five grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, June 29, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, June 30, at Wading River Congregational Church. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Peconic Bay Skilled Nursing Facility.

Comments

comments