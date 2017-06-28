Lawyer C. Jackson of Riverhead died June 27 at his home. He was 86.

The son of Cornelius and Minnie (Miles) Jackson, he was born Feb. 19, 1931, in Riverhead.

Mr. Jackson was a retired buildings and grounds supervisor with Riverhead Town.

He served as a deacon at Friendship Baptist Church in Riverhead.

Family members said he enjoyed fishing, baseball, singing and working in the yard.

He is survived by his wife, Othelia (née Milkan); children, Lawyer Jackson Jr. of Riverhead and Sandra Harris of Moriches; siblings, Charlotte Nelson of Riverhead, Joan James of Delaware, Lillian Burris of Riverhead and Charles Jackson of North Carolina; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, July 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, where a service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.

