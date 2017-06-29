Cops: Three drug arrests in East End Drug Task Force raid

Three people were arrested on felony drug charges Tuesday following an East End Drug Task Force investigation in Riverhead, according to a police press release issued Wednesday night.

Robert Bradley, 44, and Michael Young and Sheryl Madr, both 33, were arrested at 534 Raynor Avenue, police said.

Mr. Young was charged with first-degree criminal nuisance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

Ms. Madr was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Mr. Bradley was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said.

In January, Mr. Young and Ms. Madr were arrested on robbery and assault charges at the same home, according to previous reports.

Photo: From left, Michael Young, Sheryl Madr and Robert Bradley. (Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department)

