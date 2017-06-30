Riverhead blotter: Driver charged with DWI in Riverhead

A Riverhead man was arrested on a drunken-driving charge Monday, according to a Riverhead Town police report.

Anibal Beltran Cruz, 46, was stopped near Elton Street and Ostrander Avenue around 12:30 a.m. for a traffic infraction when police learned he was intoxicated and charged him with misdemeanor DWI, officials said.

• Danielle Auguste was arrested for misdemeanor DWI on Harrison Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

• Police arrested a Sound Beach woman for drug possession in Riverhead Monday.

Denise Reany, 54, was seen walking near the entrance of Adchem Industries on Route 58 around 8 a.m. looking down at the grass and pacing back and forth, officials said. Ms. Reany said she was picking up papers on the grass, and police learned while interviewing her that she was in possession of Suboxone Sublingual Film, for which she didn’t have a prescription, and had an outstanding bench warrant from the Suffolk County Police Department, officials said.

She was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for petit larceny in Riverhead Sunday.

Adam Tatum, 73, was seen walking along the railroad tracks near Mill Road and West Main Street around 8:50 p.m. holding a car radio by its wiring, officials said. When stopped by an officer, Mr. Tatum reportedly said he had just stolen the radio from a camper. Two other officers arrived, arrested Mr. Tatum and determined radio’s owner, officials said.

He was charged with petit larceny, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools, all misdemeanors.

• Police arrested two men for stealing in Riverhead Saturday.

Bobby Riddick and Jamar Newkirk reportedly stole $351 worth of assorted groceries, including Yodels, Cap’n Crunch and barbecue chips, from Gala Fresh Farms on Route 58 around 7:20 p.m., officials said.

They were charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• Two Echo chain saws, valued at around $800, were stolen from Home Depot on Route 58 around 10 a.m. Friday, officials said.

• A car was reportedly stolen from the Costco parking lot around 7:10 p.m. Friday. The owner’s house and car keys were believed to be inside the vehicle, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

