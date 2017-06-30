Reward offered for information on theft at Riverhead Home Depot

Riverhead Town police and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Route 58 Home Depot.

The man, who was wearing a fedora, stole the merchandise at about 2:30 p.m. on June 4, police said. The man fled the store, possibly in a Nissan Pathfinder.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

