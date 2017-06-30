Cops: Woman robbed at knifepoint by two suspects on East Main Street

A woman was robbed at knifepoint on East Main Street late Thursday morning when two people approached her and took a bank envelope from her pocketbook, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police responded at about 11:30 a.m. and canvassed the area but could not locate the suspects, who are believed to have fled in a black colored vehicle with white New York plates, police said.

The suspect who displayed the knife is described as a Hispanic man in his late 30s, about 5-foot-7 with a thin build, clean shaven and short black hair. The other suspect is described as a Hispanic woman in her mid-30s, about 5-foot tall with a thin build, long curly black hair tied in a bun, police said. She was wearing a black blouse and black pants.

The robbery took place on East Main Street in front of East End Arts, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500, ext. 328.

Photo credit: file photo

