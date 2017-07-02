Riverhead Rotary presents PBMC with check from Garden Festival

The Riverhead Rotary presented Peconic Bay Medical Center with a check for $20,000 during its weekly meeting on Wednesday. The funds came from this year’s East End Garden Festival that took place in May. The annual event is typically organized and hosted by the hospital, but this was the first time the Rotary hosted the event.

“It was a great event for our club,” said Beth Hanlon, the current president of the Rotary.

She said it was a lot of work, but also a lot of fun and she added that despite the bad weather during the event, it was a “phenomenal weekend.”

Ms. Hanlon said they look forward to hosting the event again next year.

After accepting the check, Andrew Mitchell, the PBMC president and CEO, thanked the Rotary for keeping the tradition of the event.

“It’s wonderful that the Garden Festival continues to blossom and support the Riverhead community,” he said.

Mr. Mitchell also reminded the group that on July 12 PBMC will host the groundbreaking of its new critical care center and invited the community to come out and celebrate.

Samantha Vigliotta, vice president of foundation and external affairs for the hospital, also attended the lunch to receive the check from the Rotary. She expressed her appreciation for the Rotary stepping forward this year to assume the responsibilities of organizing the festival.

“We’re so excited that not only did the legacy live on, but [that] the hospital’s a beneficiary still of the garden festival,” she said.

Photo caption: Members of the Rotary and representatives from PBMC pose for a photo at the Sea Star Ballroom in Riverhead on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo Credit: Krysten Massa)

