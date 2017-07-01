Southampton Blotter: Two men arrested for assault outside Flanders home

Two Flanders men were arrested on criminal mischief charges early Friday morning after allegedly assaulting their sister’s boyfriend outside her home in Flanders, according to Southampton Town police.

Maycol Sequenortiz, 21, and Elvis Sequenortiz, 24, reportedly assaulted the man while he was in his vehicle outside the home, police said. The two attempted to pull him out of the car, punching him in the face and eye, according to police. As the victim tried to pull away, the men kicked the car, causing an estimated $250 worth of damage to its side, police said.

The victim, who had apparent broken bones, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center via Flanders Volunteer Ambulance after giving his statement, according to authorities.

Both men were charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, according to police. In addition, Maycol Sequenortiz was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, while his brother was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, police said.

• A Centereach woman was arrested after she was found to be driving under the influence of cocaine last Tuesday on Flanders Road west of the traffic circle, according to New York State police.

Alyssa Somma, 25, was stopped by police after she was observed driving over hazard lines, authorities said. Police found a burned glass pipe with cocaine residue in the vehicle, officials said.

Ms. Somma was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

• A Calverton woman was caught with crack cocaine Sunday after she was spotted hiding behind shrubbery with a man near Marta’s Deli on Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside, police said.

Donna Hill, 36, was seen acting in a suspicious manner and was found to be in possession of pipe and small quantity of the drug, according to police.

Ms. Hill was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested after a domestic incident Friday in Flanders during which he broke the victim’s bedroom window, police said.

Estabon Arp, 24, was charged with criminal mischief with intent to damage property, officials said.

• Jamie Wilds, 40, of Riverhead was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle last Tuesday night in Flanders after he was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign on Flanders Road in Flanders, police said.

