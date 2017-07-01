Kayakers rescued off Reeves Beach in Long Island Sound

Two people were safely pulled to shore off Reeves Beach in the Long Island Sound after their kayak capsized Saturday afternoon, authorities at the scene said.

Lifeguards swam to both kayakers around 3 p.m. and kept them afloat until members of the Riverhead Fire Department came to assist in the rescue efforts, officials said.

The kayakers weren’t injured and were released at the scene after they were evaluated by the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps, authorities said.

A portion of Park Road was briefly closed during the rescue efforts and reopened by around 3:30 p.m.

Photo credit: Jen Nuzzo

