Cops: Three drivers arrested at sobriety checkpoints in Flanders

Three people were arrested at sobriety checkpoints Saturday night on Flanders Road in Flanders, according to a state police press release.

Kim Deiss, 50, of Flanders and Edgar Diaz-Cruz, 33, of Riverhead were charged with driving while intoxicated, police said. Julio Benitez-Reyes, 27, of Hampton Bays was charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol, officials said.

They were held for an arraignment at Southampton Town Justice Court, the release states.

More than 300 vehicles passed through the checkpoint between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., police said.

Correction: The New York State Police Department issued a press release Sunday night stating it incorrectly listed the charge for Mr. Benitez-Reyes. He was charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol.

Comments

comments