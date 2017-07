Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a moped that was reported stolen in Calverton.

The theft occurred sometime between 8:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. Friday, police said, at 1008 Wading River Manor Road. The moped was a 2012 Honda “Ruckus” with an estimated value of $3,000, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500, ext. 332.

Photo caption: A picture of the type of moped that was reported stolen. (Credit: Riverhead police)

