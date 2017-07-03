A longtime Cutchogue volunteer firefighter and World War II veteran was given a final salute on Friday Nov. 18, 2016.

Joseph Grohoski died in his sleep on Nov. 18, 2016, at Brownwood Nursing Facility in The Villages, Fla. He was 96.

“We hear the expression all the time, the ‘Greatest Generation’ and they’re dying off daily,” grandson Jay Ship said. “Dziadi” was a prime example of somebody who lived through those times. His whole life was about service. Service to his community, his church, his country and his family. And you just don’t see much of that anymore.”

A resident of Cutchogue for the majority of his life, Mr. Grohoski was born in April 1920. As a member of the U.S. Navy, Grohoski sailed aboard the USS Washington. The Washington spent time in the North Atlantic, the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal, and the Battle of the Philippines Sea during World War II.

In addition to his volunteer service with the Cutchogue Fire Department, Mr. Grohoski’s handiwork could be seen at the church which he cherished – Our Lady of Ostrabrama – and the church’s cemetery near his old home on Depot Lane. Even there his love for country showed. For years raising Old Glory in front of the cemetery every morning, taking it down at sunset, and making sure the flag pole had a new coat of paint every year.

Mr. Grohoski spent much of his free time in the numerous creeks on the North Fork, witnessed four Super Bowl Championships by his beloved New York Giants and was an avid golfer as well – celebrating his final ace three years ago at the age of 93! However, he and his wife, Irene, were happiest spectating at their grandchildren’s many sporting events, rarely, if ever, missing a game from little league right through their years playing varsity sports for Mattituck High School. They were simply known as “Babci and Dziadi” to all of their grandson’s friends and teammates.

Mr. Grohoski was a longtime member of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church and Southold American Legion Post 803.

He was predeceased by his wife Irene and three brothers. He is survived by his daughter and her husband, Joanne and Henry Ship of The Villages; two grandsons, Jay (Lynette) Ship of Henderson, Nev. and Michael (Robin) Ship of Poquoson, Va.; and his three beloved great-grandchildren, Oliva Grace Ship, Joseph Daniel Ship, and Jadon Michael Ship. He is also survived by many extended family and friends to whom he meant so much.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, July 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

This is a paid notice.

