Joseph Michael Sinopoli of Aquebogue died June 29 at home. He was 74.

The son of William Sinopoli and Grace (D’Ambrosia) of Brooklyn, he was born Dec. 7, 1942.

Mr. Sinopoli earned a bachelor’s degree and was self-employed as an executive recruiter in New York City.

He is survived by his wife, Rosalie (née Corsentino); sons, William and Joseph and sister, Theresa.

The family received visitors July 2 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service took place July 3 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com.

