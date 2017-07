Formerly Flanders resident Christy Findlay of Westhampton died July 4. She was 33.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, July 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday, July 7, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Memorial donations can be made to Melanoma Research Foundation at melanoma.org.

A complete obituary will follow.

