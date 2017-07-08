Group home for people with disabilities proposed for Baiting Hollow

Independent Group Home Living is proposing a group home for five people with intellectual disabilities for 312 Oakleigh Ave. in Baiting Hollow.

Under state law, the company is required to send a letter of notification and intent to the Town of Riverhead whenever it plans a new group home within the town.

IGHL currently operates about 50 residential programs across Suffolk County and has been in business for 35 years, according to a letter to the town from its CEO Walter Stockton.

“The home will provide active programming in the areas of independent daily living, meals, community outings and companionship,” Mr. Stockton wrote.

Residents will spend weekdays at an off-site day program or work site of their choice. On weekends, they will be engaged in recreational activities and community outings, he wrote.

The Individualized Residential Alternative, as IGHL calls it, will have 24-hour supervision.

Under the state’s Padavan law, named for the state senator who proposed it, the town can either agree to or oppose the proposed location of the group home, but opposition can be based only on the grounds that the area is “saturated” with such facilities. If the town chooses that route, it must suggest a suitable alternative site.

The Town Board also has the option to hold a public hearing on the proposal.

