Riverhead Blotter: DWI arrests, broken window at Supreme Court building

Dylan Douglas was arrested Sunday around 3:40 a.m. on Route 58 in Riverhead and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

• Michael James was arrested last Tuesday around 11:55 p.m. near the intersection of Pulaski Street and Roanoke Avenue and charged with driving while ability impaired, police said.

• Adrienne Hertzler was arrested last Tuesday on Route 58 in Riverhead and charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Christopher Washington was arrested on a petit larceny charge last Wednesday at McDonald’s on Route 58 in Riverhead after he reportedly stole a cellphone, police said.

• Maria Reyes Ochoa was arrested Sunday shortly before 11:30 a.m. at the Stop & Shop supermarket on Route 58 in Riverhead and charged with petit larceny, police said.

• Police were contacted Friday after someone used a street sign to break a window at the Supreme Court building in Riverhead, officials said. The damage totals about $100, the report states.

Comments

comments