Shopper seeks owner of lost wedding band before anniversary

Shoppers at Tanger Outlets’ food court found a wedding band in April and have since been trying to return it to its rightful owner ahead of the anniversary it represents.

Steve Tooker of Riverhead and his girlfriend found the ring under a table in the food court on April 12 between 5:30 and 6 p.m. and have posted photos of it on social media to try to track down the owner, but have had no luck. Seeing that the anniversary of the wedding date inscribed on the band — Aug. 28, 2016 — is approaching, Mr. Tooker wanted to increase the chances of finding the person it belongs to before the special date.

He acknowledged that because it was found at a popular shopping destination on Long Island, it might not belong to someone local.

“We’re romantics,” Mr. Tooker said of his hopes of returning the ring.

Mr. Tooker recently had the band appraised to learn more. It’s a size 12 1/2, 14-carat gold band with five diamonds and features an inscription inside along with the date.

The lettered inscription is being withheld as a way to verify the ring’s owner. To redeem the ring, contact Mr. Tooker at 631-848-5524.

Photo Caption: The gold band was found on April 12 between 5:30 and 6 p.m., according to the shopper who found it. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

