Wildwood State Park beach closed due to high bacteria

Swimming at Wildwood State Park is currently prohibited due to high bacteria counts, according to the New York State Parks Department.

“This prohibition is a precautionary step to assure protection of the health and safety of our swimmers,” a release from the parks department Thursday afternoon said.

The beach is expected to be closed Friday as well because of heavy rain. Results from additional water quality testing will be reviewed to determine when swimming will be permitted.

For updated information, contact Wildwood State Park at 631-929-4314.

