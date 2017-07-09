Southampton Blotter: Water Mill man charged with DWI

A Water Mill man was arrested for drunken driving early Friday on Flanders Road near Birch Avenue in Flanders, police said.

After Celestino Perez, 52, was stopped for speeding and moving unsafely from his lane authorities determined he was intoxicated, according to police. Fifteen empty beer bottles were located on the vehicle’s passenger seat and backseat, as well as in the center console, police said.

Mr. Perez was charged with DWI in addition to three traffic violations, police said.

• A Southold man was caught with a criminal amount of marijuana Saturday on Lake Avenue in Northampton, according to police.

Edward Califano, 32, was stopped for two traffic violations when police found he had an unspecified quantity of marijuana and concentrated cannabis, officials said.

Mr. Califano was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, police said.

• A Calverton man was caught driving without a license last Tuesday in Flanders after first giving police a false name, police said.

Norbin Hernandez-Zuniga, 20, was stopped on Flanders Road near Pleasure Drive for a traffic violation and, upon questioning, authorities found he did not have a license or any identification, police said. Mr. Hernandez-Zuniga repeatedly gave police a false name after reportedly being told the consequences of doing so, officials said.

He was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and false personation, as well as four traffic and vehicle violations, police said.

• An East Hampton man was arrested in Flanders last Wednesday after giving a fake name to avoid being arrested on an active warrant against him police, said.

Joseph Tarik, 23, was stopped on Flanders Road for a traffic violation, according to police. Upon investigation, he was found to have a revoked driver’s license, an active warrant out for his arrest, a small quantity of marijuana and a forged instrument, police said.

Mr. Tarik was charged with false personation and second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, as well as unlawful possession of marijuana, according to police.

• A Flanders man reported last Thursday that his tenant’s ex-boyfriend stole his business checks, together valued at $2,600, and cashed them, police said. An investigation found that the checks had been deposited at a bank in Stony Brook, according to authorities. No arrests have been made yet as the investigation in ongoing, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

