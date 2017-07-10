FEMA funds awarded to Jamesport Fire Department

The Jamesport Fire Department has been awarded more than $104,000 to purchase new communications equipment, including vehicle radios and mobile data terminals.

The funds will come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of its Assistance to Firefighters grant program, Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) announced last Wednesday in a press release.

The grant program, which began in 2001, helps fire departments and other first responder organizations obtain equipment, vehicles, training and other resources necessary to ensure public safety, according to FEMA.

“It is absolutely essential that our firefighters are able to utilize the best possible equipment; these brave men and women put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities, and they should have access to every resource available,” Mr. Zeldin said. “I would like to thank FEMA for their assistance in carrying out this important mission.”

The department will use the grant money to replace its radio console, as well as vehicle radios, according to ex-chief Sean McCabe, who is now Jamesport Fire Department’s district manager.

The funds allow the equipment to be updated without having to tax residents to cover the cost, he said.

“This very much needed funding will assist the district in updating our antiquated communication system that is now in service,” Mr. McCabe said.

