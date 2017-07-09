Brixmor seeks permission to export additional sand at Riverhead site

Brixmor Property Group, which owns the 41-acre Shops at Riverhead complex on Route 58, is asking Riverhead Town for permission to amend its March 2017 site plan approval and excavation permit so it can export an additional 15,000 cubic yards of sand from the site.

The change, the result of discrepancies between the plan and actual site conditions, brings the total amount of sand Brixmor will be excavating from the site to 41,041 cubic yards.

Brixmor originally told the town it wouldn’t need to import or export any sand from the site because sand excavated from one part of the property would be used as fill in other parts.

The company caught the ire of neighbors in 2012 when it clear-cut the entire site, with town approval, leaving neighbors shrouded in dust and without any buffer between their homes and the construction site.

To date, the only store on the property is Costco, but an additional 120,450 square feet of additional retail is planned.

The additional excavating is not expected to be opposed by Riverhead Town officials.

Since the town charges $2 per for every cubic yard or sand or other materials exported or imported from construction sites, the additional 15,000 cubic yards means the town will make an additional $30,000 in fees, according to Supervisor Sean Walter.

Photo credit: file photo

