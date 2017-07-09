Bayport man wins his second PBMC Northwell Health Triathlon

Bill Holl became the first repeat winner of the Peconic Bay Medical Center Northwell Health Triathlon Sunday morning in South Jamesport.

Holl topped his time from 2015 by 25 seconds after completing the course in 1 hour, 10 minutes. The Bayport resident won the 2015 race in 1:10:25.

“It was a beautiful day it was a little windy on the bike otherwise everything was great. It was a personal best as I was 25 seconds faster than my 2015 time,” Holl said. “This is my first race of the season I’ll probably do Smithpoint triathlon I’ll do one out in the Hamptons I might do one or two out of state.”

Mike Merlo of Cutchogue finished second, 2 minutes and 24 seconds behind Holl. It was his best finish in the event. He was a third-place finisher in 2015 and fourth last year when Tim Steiskal of Brookhaven was the winner.

A Cutchogue contingent topped the leaderboard among the women finishers. Patti Thorp finished in 1:20:27 followed by fellow Cutchogue resident Suzy Heffernan 53 seconds later. Christine Grippo of Locust Valley was first across the line for the run portion of the event and finished with an aggregate time of 1:25:41.

“It was an awesome race first rate all-around with great support,” Grippo said.

