Former Baiting Hollow resident Jean Mary Doughty Davis died July 7, 2017, in Cartersville, Ga., with her husband and three sons close by. She was 90.

Jean will always be remembered for her sweet personality, love of family and friends and affection for animals.

Born to Anna (Wright) and John B. Doughty in 1926 in Oyster Bay, Jean was the youngest of three children. Jean’s brother, George, and sister, Doris, preceded her in death.

Jean attended and graduated from the Katherine Gibbs College. After graduation, she worked for Textron Corporation in New York City until she married Lester H. Davis III in 1950 and moved to his family’s farm in the rural community of Coram. It was on the family farm that they raised their three sons and engaged in an abundant family life filled with farm activities, animals (dogs, cats, cows, chickens and more), community and travel. Jean also served as the chief accountant and bookkeeper for the farm and its various enterprises. In their later years, Jean and Lester lived in Baiting Hollow.

After spending their entire lives on rural Long Island, Jean and Lester moved to Georgia about 10 years ago to be closer to family.

Jean was a caring friend, mother and wife and always strived to see the best in everyone she met. She raised her children with the values that exemplified her spirit: kindness, humility and cheerfulness.

Jean is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lester; her three sons, Randall, Lee and Whitney; four grandchildren, Bethany, Amelia, Avery and Lane; and one great-grandchild, Vivianna.

A memorial of Jean’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, Ga.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Etowah Valley Humane Society, 36 Ladds Mountain Road SW, Cartersville, GA 30120.

Comments

comments