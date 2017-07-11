Margaret Leschuck passed away July 3, 2017, in Winter Park, Fla. She was 92.

Originally from Brooklyn, Margie and her husband, Peter, purchased a home in Mattituck in 1959, which they used as a summer home until their retirement in 1984, when they became full-time residents. Her husband preceded her in death in 1986.

Margie lived an active life, swimming and sunbathing in the Long Island Sound well into her 80s. Margie was a homemaker and proud matriarch of her family. She will be greatly missed.

She leaves behind loving family members, Dianne Lebruto of Lake Mary, Fla., and Ileana and Sean Kmech of River Edge, N.J.; three grandchildren and spouses, Elizabeth and Matthew Yost of Orlando, Fla., Tamara Kmech of River Edge, and Jonathan and Norah Lebruto of Silver Spring, Md.; along with three great-grandchildren, Grace Lillian Lebruto and Emme Alexandra Lebruto of Silver Spring, and Julia Mae Yost of Orlando.

Margie was the role model, the example for us, our champion. She set on the path we now follow.

The family received visitors July 7 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Divine Liturgy was celebrated July 8 at Transfiguration of Christ Orthodox Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Constantinos Makrinos. Interment followed at Cutchogue Cemetery.

