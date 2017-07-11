David R. Szczesny, 71, of East Quogue died July 4 at Peconic Medical Center in Riverhead. He was the owner of Paints Plus in Riverhead and Westhampton.

The son of Frank and Pauline (Dudzienski) Szczesny, he was born April 19, 1946, in Brooklyn and graduated from Bethpage High School in 1964.

Mr. Szczesny was a member of the Mid Atlantic Koi Club and built two koi ponds.

Family members said he enjoyed snowmobiling, tennis, racquetball, golf, fishing, boating, scuba diving, horseback riding and reading.

Mr. Szczesny is survived by his wife, Janice (née Nikifor), of East Quogue, and his sisters, Pat Lahm of Michigan and Frances Lombardo of Arizona.

The family received visitors July 10 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service took place. Cremation was private.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

