Helyn Bartlett of Calverton passed away on July 2 at Southampton Hospital. She was 101 years old at the time of her death.

She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Charles Bartlett. Surviving are grandnephew, Ted Richards and his wife, Robin, of Loudon, Tenn., along with close family friends, Johnny Grabus and Jeff Hallock.

Helyn grew up in Wyoming, Pa. and became a nurse when she was in her ’20s. She went to Minneapolis to help with the polio outbreak right after graduation. She later served in the U.S. Army as a nurse during World War II. After the war she worked as an operating room nurse on Long Island.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

