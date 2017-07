Former Riverhead resident Ernest F. Behr of Jefferson, Iowa, died July 6. He was 90.

The family received visitors July 10 at Maloney’s Funeral Home in Lake Ronkonkoma. A funeral service was held July 11 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Lake Ronkonkoma. Interment with U.S. Air Force honors took place at Calverton National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes in Mattituck is assisting the family.

